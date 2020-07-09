Burglar Caught Trying To Saw Into Fairview Gun Store Sees Police Coming, Keeps Cutting

A burglar caught trying to break into a Fairview gun store in the middle of the night took one look at responding police officers and went right back to what he was doing, authorities said.

The suspect was using a power saw to try and cut the padlock on a roll-down security gate at Mike’s Gun Shop on Anderson Avenue when police arrived around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

“He looked at them and kept sawing,” Kahn said.

Video showed the uncooperative suspect tangling with the officers, who ended up having to use a Taser to subdue him, the chief said.

The man, who wasn’t carrying any ID, refused to cooperate during processing at headquarters – including not giving his name – before police took him to the Bergen County Jail, Kahn said.

Listed as “John Doe,” the 5-foot-11-inch, 155-pound man remained held in the jail Thursday on burglary and possession of burglary tools charges while the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office tried to determine his identity.

