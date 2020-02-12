Bullet Taped To Locker Locks Down Eye Surgery Center In Elmwood Park

An eye surgery center in Elmwood Park was temporarily locked down Wednesday morning after an employee found a bullet inadvertently taped to his locker by a member of the cleaning staff, authorities said.

An employee at Phillips Eye Center on River Driver found the .22-caliber long rifle round taped to his locker and alerted management, who called police, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The River Drive Eye Center building was locked down "out of an abundance of caution" and K9 units were summoned, said Foligno, who is also the borough administrator.

As employees were being interviewed, "one stepped foreward and said it was his," Foligno said.

The worker explained that it probably fell out of his jacket pocket while he was changing the day before.

Turns out a member of the overnight cleaning crew found it and taped it to the locker it was in front of -- which wasn't the owner's, Foligno said.

The lockdown was lifted and business returned to the usual.

No area schools were affected by the lockdown, as erroneously claimed on social media.

