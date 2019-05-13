Bullet Smashes Through House Wall, Other Damages Car In Englewood

One bullet passed through the wall of an Englewood family's home and another hit their car before dawn over the weekend, said police who were investigating the shooting.

Officers responding to a shots fired call at 2:42 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Palisade Avenue and Palisade Place couldn’t substantiate the report, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The next morning, however, a resident there discovered the rounds, he said.

There was no evidence of anyone being wounded, the deputy chief said.

An investigation was continuing.

Halstead asked that who might have seen something, or has information that could help catch the shooter,contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.