Bullet Fired At Luxury Englewood Complex Goes Into Neighbor's Apartment, Gunman Flees

Residents of a luxury apartment building in Englewood have been on edge since someone in the building fired a bullet Sunday that went through a wall into another apartment.

All that residents said they knew as of Monday was that someone on the second floor of the Vivian on Sterling Boulevard off Route 4 fired the shot and then fled.

Surveillance video shows the person believed responsible leaving the building carrying a duffel bag, they said.

Police searched the apartment and didn’t find a weapon, neighbors said, adding that no one had returned to the unit.

One resident said the landlord hasn’t informed anyone living there about the incident because authorities apparently “did not want to scare residents.”

However, he said that he also was told that there's "no ongoing threat."

City police confirmed the shooting and said they were continuing an investigation that may reach its conclusion sooner than later.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Increased lawlessness and escalating– including shootings – in recent months have residents citywide concerned.

Late last month, a man was stabbed in the back of the head in a city home. No one has yet been charged with that assault.

A week earlier, a Newark man was killed and an Englewood man wounded when gunfire broke out during at a weekend house party.

Opened 3½ years ago, the Vivian boasts “the chic vibe of Englewood South,” with a fitness center, spa, steam room, pet salon and a theater room, among other amenities.

One-bedroom units at the 195-apartment Vivian have been advertised at $2,370 to $2,475 a month rent for a little over 700 square feet. Two bedrooms, at 962 square feet to 1,102 square feet, have been listed at $2,800 to $3,250.

Last year, city police launched a manhunt for a stranger who groped a Vivian Apartments tenant as she lounged at the complex's pool.

