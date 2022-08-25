Bulging Crack Pipe In Man's Sock Leads To Cocaine Seizure In Somerset County: Prosecutor

An odd-shaped bulge in a business patron's sock spotted by a police officer turned out to be a crack pipe, said authorities in Somerset County who also seized several vials of cocaine from him.

A Branchburg officer was outside of a local business speaking to Diego Mena-Quesada, when he noticed the protrusion in his sock around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The officer identified the bulge as being consistent with the shape of a crack pipe, at which point 28-year-old Mena-Quesada, of Whitehouse Station, removed a crack pipe from his sock — along with several vials of crack cocaine, and more drug paraphernalia, McDonald said.

The items were seized by the officer and Diego Mena-Quesada was placed under arrest without incident.

Mena-Quesada was charged with 3rd degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Disorderly Persons Offense. Defendant Mena-Quesada was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Authorities request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.