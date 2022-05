A 17-year-old boy was arrested for pulling out a knife during a fight at a North Jersey Buffalo Wild Wings, authorities said.

Officers responded to the restaurant on Harmon Meadow Boulevard on a report of a fight around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The unidentified Belleville teen was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and later released to an adult.

