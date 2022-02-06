Brothers Were Racing Moments Before Jersey City 5-Car Crash That Left Man Critical: Authorities

Two brothers from Jersey City were racing each when one caused a June 2021 crash that seriously injured a 44-year-old man from Passaic, authorities said.

Justin Crespo, 25, was heading north on Kennedy Boulevard in a Mercedes Benz when he struck a Toyota Highlander, as the 34-year-old driver was turning left onto Leonard Street from the south side of the roadway on the evening of June 5, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The backseat passenger in the Toyota was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries at Jersey City Medical Center.

A third vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, was also involved in the collision and the driver refused medical attention at the scene. A total of five unoccupied vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision.

The investigation found that Crespo was racing his brother, Marc Crespo, 26, operating a BMW sedan, in the moments leading up to the collision.

They were arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City on Wednesday, June 1, on charges of:

Justin Crespo: one count of Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), a crime of the second degree, and one count of Assault by Auto in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1c(1)(a), a crime of the fourth degree.

Marc Crespo: one count of Aggravated Assault based on accomplice liability in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:2-6(c), a crime of the second degree, and one count of Assault by Auto based on accomplice liability in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1c(1)(a) and N.J.S.A. 2C:2-6(c), a crime of the fourth degree. Both are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending their first court appearances.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department with the investigation.

