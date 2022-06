Authorities were trying to piece together how a pair of brothers ages 16 and 19 drowned in a Bayonne pool Wednesday, June 8, abc7 reports.

The incident occurred at the Lincoln Community School Pool, where a lifeguard was apparently supposed to have been on duty, around 8:30 p.m., the outlet said.

The brothers had not been identified and the pool was closed Thursday, June 9.

