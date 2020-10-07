Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bronx Woman Slaps North Jersey Wawa Worker Across The Face

Valerie Musson
Wawa on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown
Wawa on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 23-year-old woman slapped a Hackettstown Wawa employee after she was asked to leave the store for not wearing a mask, authorities said.

Ashanty Niang of the Bronx was asked by an employee at Wawa on Mountain Avenue to wear a face covering after she had entered the store without one last Saturday around 12:25 a.m., Hackettstown police said.

Niang then covered her face with her jacket but was seen uncovering her mouth a few moments later, authorities said.

Niang was asked to leave the store when she slapped the employee in the face, authorities said.

She was arrested and charged with violating executive order, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Niang is scheduled to appear in court.

