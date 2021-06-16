Contact Us
Bronx Limo Driver, 24, Tried To Intercept iPhone Delivery At Morris County Home Using Fake ID

Valerie Musson
Martin Road in Hanover
Martin Road in Hanover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A limo driver from the Bronx was equipped with a fake ID when he allegedly tried to intercept a delivery of four iPhones at a Morris County home, authorities charged.

Wilber Lugo-Arias, 24, was seen driving a limo for about two hours around the area of Martin Road in Hanover on June 1, Chief Mark D. Roddy said in a Wednesday release.

Officers investigating the suspicious vehicle report said Lugo-Arias’s story didn’t make sense as he was questioned, Roddy said.

Lugo-Arias was arrested and later found with a fake ID that listed an address on Martin Road.

A follow-up investigation determined that Lugo-Arias was planning to intercept a delivery of four iPhone 12s by using the fake ID to pose as the homeowner, Roddy said.

Lugo-Arias was charged with possessing a false government document and driving a limo without a license. He was also issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while suspended, uninsured, failure to possess a license, operating a limo without a license or a chauffeur's endorsement and touring privileges, police said.

Lugo-Arias was released pending an appearance in court.

