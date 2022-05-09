British Man Hired Undercover Agent To Arrange Sex With Drugged Girls: Feds

A British citizen has been charged with trying to pay for sex with New Jersey girls while giving them drugs, federal authorities said.

Stephen Hudson, 51, of Ealing, England, is charged with one count of attempted online enticement of a minor and one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, they said.

He was charged on Monday, May 9, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger

He appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte in Newark federal court and was detained.

According to authorities, from April 14, to Friday, May 6, Hudson used an encrypted email account to communicate with federal law enforcement, acting in an undercover capacity, to facilitate his access to and sexual abuse of two minor female children.

Hudson agreed to travel from Massachusetts to New Jersey and pay about $1,200 for sexual acts with 11- and 12-year-old girls while giving them drugs and alcohol, Sellinger said.

After traveling to New Jersey and paying $1,200 to an undercover agent,, Hudson was arrested, according to Sellinger.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, and members of the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan, with the investigation leading to Monday’s charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Camila A. Garces of the General Crimes Unit in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.