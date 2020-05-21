Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bridgewater Man, 22, ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Fiery Somerset Crash

Cecilia Levine
Brian Conklin
Brian Conklin Photo Credit: Brian Conklin Facebook

A 22-year-old Bridgewater man died in a fiery crash earlier this week, authorities said.

Brian Conklin was behind the wheel of a vehicle that veered off Garretson Road at the intersection of Hill Lane, struck a tree and went up in flames around 9:35 p.m. Monday, Bridgewater police said in a statement.

Conklin's Facebook page shows that he attended Bridgewater-Raritan High School and worked as a DJ.

The cause remains under investigation. No other vehicles or individuals were involved.

Witnesses are urged to call Officer Greco at the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 ext. 4186, email him at jgreco@bridgewaterpd.com or call the Bridgewater Police TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

