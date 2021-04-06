BREAKING: Man Stabbed In Neck In Morris County, Suspect Under Arrest

One person was taken into custody in Morris County after a man was stabbed in the neck Tuesday evening, initial reports say.

The stabbing was reported near 12 Cedar Ridge Ln. in Randolph just after 4 p.m.

One suspect was arrested immediately following the incident, according to an unconfirmed report.

Randolph Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

