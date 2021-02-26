BREAKING: Fatal Sussex County Crash Shuts Down Route 206

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
GOTCHA! Clifton Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing City Man In Back Captured In Newark Flophouse
Fatal Sussex County Crash Shuts Down Route 206

Valerie Musson
A portion of Route 206 was shut down following a fatal crash in Sussex County Friday afternoon, reports say.
A portion of Route 206 was shut down following a fatal crash in Sussex County Friday afternoon, reports say. Photo Credit: 511nj.org

A portion of Route 206 was shut down following a fatal crash in Sussex County Friday afternoon, reports say.

A car under-rode a tractor-trailer and became entrapped near 435 Rt. 206 in Andover around 2:30 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

At least one person was killed in the crash, the report said.

The roadway was shut down and detoured from Paterson Avenue in Newton to Stickles Pond Road in Andover, Newton police said.

Local police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

