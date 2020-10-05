Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Two Charged In Cold-Blooded Executions Of Jersey City Rival, Pregnant Woman, Associate
DV Pilot Police & Fire

BREAKING: Children Among Victims Of Massive Elizabeth Blaze

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Johnayris_02 Instagram

Firefighters rescued several people including children from an Elizabeth apartment fire Monday evening, sources tell Daily Voice.

CPR was in progress for at least one of three victims of the blaze at 871 Elizabeth Ave., as of 6:15 p.m., sources say.

A medevac was expected to transport a burn victim to the hospital.

The blaze had climbed to five alarms in less than 45 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.