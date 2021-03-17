BREAKING: Bomb Threat Shuts Down Warren County Wawa

A Warren County Wawa store was evacuated due to a bomb threat called in Wednesday morning, according to an unofficial report.

The threat was called into the 299 Mountain Ave. store in Hackettstown, prompting an evacuation around 10:50 a.m., initial reports say.

The fire marshal was requested at the scene.

Hackettstown Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.