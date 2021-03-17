BREAKING: Bomb Threat Shuts Down Warren County Wawa

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
FOUND! Missing Clifton Boy, 12, With Autism Found In Secaucus
Bomb Threat Shuts Down Warren County Wawa

Valerie Musson
Wawa in Hackettstown (299 Mountain Ave.)
Wawa in Hackettstown (299 Mountain Ave.) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County Wawa store was evacuated due to a bomb threat called in Wednesday morning, according to an unofficial report. 

The threat was called into the 299 Mountain Ave. store in Hackettstown, prompting an evacuation around 10:50 a.m., initial reports say.

The fire marshal was requested at the scene.

Hackettstown Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

