Brazen Bandits Burglarize Route 46 Jewelry Market

Jerry DeMarco
Jewelry Expo, Route 46, Totowa
Jewelry Expo, Route 46, Totowa Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A massive burglary crew broke into a jewelry market on Route 46 in Totowa before dawn Tuesday, responders said.

An estimated 10 bandits in three vehicles hit the Jewelry Expo – a large retail space that houses 10 merchants on the westbound highway near Riverview Drive – shortly before 2 a.m.

It was too soon to determine how much worth of goods the brazen burglars stole.

They apparently fled west in three vehicles. One was described as a white Mercedes with tinted windows, another as an older maroon Toyota and the third only as a black sedan.

Police were joined by Passaic County sheriff’s officers, including a K9 unit.

A Be On the Lookout was broadcast to surrounding towns.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

