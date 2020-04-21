Boy, 2, Severely Injured By Lawnmower In Ocean County Airlifted To Philly Children's Hospital

A 2-year-old Ocean County boy was seriously injured in a weekend lawnmower accident, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The child injured his lower leg and foot, requiring specialized medical care at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Stafford police said in a statement.

They didn't address an unconfirmed report that the child suffered a partial amputation.

The toddler initially was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center and Jersey Shore Medical Center after the 11:45 a.m. accident Sunday on Rodeo Drive in the West Creek section of the township, police said.

He was later airlifted to The Children’s Hospital, they said.

