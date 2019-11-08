Boy, 15, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Plainfield Teen During National Night Out

A 15-year-old turned himself in Friday in connection with the shooting death of another youth in North Plainfield days earlier, authorities said.

Altereek Johnson, 16, of Plainfield, was found shot to death around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Steiner Avenue, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said. He had been shot in the chest.

North Plainfield's National Night Out activities were underway nearby at the time he was found. The activities, held nationwide, are sponsored by law enforcement and other public safety agencies.

The alleged shooter was identified as Q.C. and has been charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937.

