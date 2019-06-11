Boy, 14, Threatened To Shoot Students At Glen Ridge High School: Police

A student at Glen Ridge High School has been charged with making terroristic threats and creating a false public alarm for saying he would commit acts of violence at the school and would directly harm multiple students, Lt. Timothy Faranda said in a statement.

Police opened an investigation June 4 and charged the student after consulting with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. A person with direct knowledge of the incident told NJ.com that the boy threatened to shoot fellow students on the last day of school.

The investigation was continuing this week but Faranda said there was no immediate threat to the school or students.

The case has been referred to family court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.