Boy, 14, Abandoned In Morris County Home Was Living Alone For Months, Police Say

A 14-year-old boy found abandoned in a Morris County home last week had been living on his own for several months, authorities said.

The boy was seen riding his bike without lights in Morris Township just after 4:10 a.m. on June 11, Police Capt. Robert Shearer said in a release.

Morris Township Sergeant Boeninghaus began to follow the boy, who quickly went inside a nearby home, Shearer said.

The sergeant spoke with a neighbor, who allegedly stated that the boy lived nearby but didn’t have a legal guardian.

A follow-up investigation determined that the boy came from Honduras to the United States two years ago with his father, who then left the country and put the boy in the care of a family member, Shearer said.

The boy started living on his own after the relative allegedly stopped taking care of him, authorities said.

He was taken to a local hospital for a health assessment and turned over to the care of the Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

“Sergeant Boeninghaus is to be commended for his diligence while on patrol and thoroughness of investigation,” Shearer said. “These actions are to be commended as they ultimately lead to a juvenile being referred to the necessary agency, Division of Child Protection and Permanency to ensure their health and safety.”

