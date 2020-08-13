Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Boy, 12, Speeds Away From Officer In Stolen Car Before Crashing Into Pole In Atlantic City

Cecilia Levine
600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City
600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 12-year-old boy crashed a stolen car while speeding away from a motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Police officer Aaron Jones was stopped by a concerned citizen on New Jersey Avenue saying there was a car being driven by a juvenile at a high rate of speed around 9:50 a.m. Monday, Atlantic City police said.

The office attempted to stop the car but the driver refused, then crashed into a pole on the 600 block of Connecticut Avenue, police said.

The boy had been driving a car that had been reported stolen earlier that morning, authorities said.

The boy was arrested without incident and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center as a precaution after his mom arrived on scene, police said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

