Boy, 12, Lied About Violent Attack In Bayonne: Police

A young boy has been charged with making a false report to law enforcement for telling police that he’d been jumped and robbed following a basketball game, Lt. Eric Amato of the Bayonne Police Department said Thursday.

The boy, who was not identified because of his age, told police on May 1 that a few weeks earlier, on April 12, he played basketball with a group of other kids at Stephen R. Gregg Park. He also told police the group bet on the game and that he’d won $30, but an opposing player demanded the money.

When the boy refused and tried to leave, he said several juveniles attacked him, forcing him to the ground and “stomping” on him. He also said he was robbed of the $30.

The boy suffered injuries to his shoulder and elbow.

An investigation by the Juvenile Bureau revealed the story to be a lie, Amato said in a statement. Footage from a number of surveillance cameras recorded at the reported time of the attack showed no evidence of the incident. The boy’s injuries were actually the result of an earlier, unrelated incident, Amato said.

The case has been referred to juvenile court.

