Box Truck Rams Gas Pump, Igniting Fire On Northbound Route 17 In Upper Saddle River

A box truck whose driver swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle careened off northbound Route 17 in Upper Saddle River and slammed into a service station pump, igniting a pre-dawn fire Thursday.

The 38-year-old driver from Perth Amboy wasn’t injured in the crash at the Valero station just before the Upper Saddle River/Ramsey exit shortly after 4:30 a.m., Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Members of the borough’s volunteer fire department doused the blaze, the lieutenant said.

A hazardous materials unit responded and found no need for further action, he said.

