A box truck landed on its side in a collision with a sedan Friday morning in Wayne.

The crash closed southbound Route 23 at Ratzer Road around 8:30 a.m.

The trucker climbed out, and no serious injuries were reported.

Firefighters had to contend with a propane leak that they said wasn’t hazardous.

The driver got out under his own steam. Scott David

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.