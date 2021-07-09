Both Drivers, 10-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized Following Labor Day Crash In Warren County

Both drivers and a 10-year-old passenger were hospitalized on Labor Day following a rollover crash in Warren County, police said.

A 54-year-old man from Stewartsville was behind the wheel of a black Jeep Wrangler driving eastbound on Route 57 in Washington when he struck a 24-year-old Elmwood Park woman driving a Kia Sedona who had attempted to turn left onto McCullough Road just after 11 a.m., township police said.

The Jeep driver and his passenger — a 10-year-old girl — were taken by the Mansfield

Township Emergency Squad to Lehigh Valley Hospital (Muhlenberg), police said.

The Kia driver was airlifted by NorthSTAR to Morristown Medical Center.

Route 57 East was closed for about an hour following the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

Assisting agencies include the Washington Township Fire Department, Washington Borough Fire Department, Washington Rescue Squad, Mansfield Township Rescue Squad, Lebanon Township Rescue Squad, NJSP NorthStar and Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics.

