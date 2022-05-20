‘Bored’ Hunterdon County GNC Employee Threw Energy Drinks Around Store, Damaged Walls: Police

A GNC employee in Hunterdon County told police he was simply “bored” when he decided to throw energy drinks around the store and parking lot and cause damage to the walls, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Flemington GNC saw purple energy drinks thrown in the middle of the parking lot and all over the store, as well as damage to a wall inside the store, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that one of the store’s employees, Nicholas Tampano, 18, had started throwing expired cans at the building and causing the damage because he was “bored,” police said.

Tampano, of Flemington, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, improper behavior, and littering.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

