Boonton Man With Child Porn, Who Hit On Teen Boy Pleads Guilty To Child Endangerment

A 52-year-old Boonton man who admitted to making sexual advances toward the 14-year-old son of a family friend and later found with more than 100 child porn images pleaded guilty to child endangerment Tuesday.

Andrew Jennings was at an Elks Lodge when he talked about oral sex and other sexual preferences with the boy in March, Daily Record reports.

Jennings also smoked marijuana and drank alcohol with the child before massaging his shoulders, touching his inner thigh and touching him inappropriately, according to the report, which cites court records.

The boy refused Jennings’ offer, in which he asked the child to “give him a chance,” saying it would be a “one-time hookup,” the report says.

Jennings was later found with more than 100 pictures of child pornography. His two charges for criminal sexual contact will be dropped during his Dec. 11 sentencing, according to the report.

In addition to registering as a sex offender, Jennings will face up to three years in prison and is subject to lifelong parole supervision as well as a psychosexual evaluation.

