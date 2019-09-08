Bookkeeper From Mahwah Charged With Embezzling $100,000 From Ramsey Company

A bookkeeper from Mahwah embezzled nearly $100,000 over five years from a Ramsey door manufacturer, basically covering her personal expenses with the money, authorities charged.

Denise J. Mann, 42, was busted in a “long and complicated” case that took nearly a year to assemble, Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said Friday.

Working for North Jersey Door Center on Swan Street, Mann “used various business bank accounts in order to make personal payments and purchases” of $94,289.73, Gurney said.

Among the methods, the chief said, Mann:

forged business checks to herself;

paid her Sprint, Verizon and Geico bills,

made personal M&T Bank loan payments, Orange & Rockland bill payments and personal HLIB loan payments;

used a bogus ExxonMobile business credit card;

used a phony American Express business credit card;

used fake Staples gift cards;

made illegal purchases at Home Depot and Ramsey Hardware.

Mann received a summons charging her with theft and was released pending a court appearance, Gurney said.

“This was a long and complicated case,” the chief said.

He singled out Detective Adam Szelag, the lead investigator, for “putting the pieces of this puzzle together for prosecution,” and cited the work of Detectives Sgt. Kevin Kelly, Sgt. Anthony Fiore, Detective Adam Szelag, and Officer Thomas Banta.

