Bomb Threat Clears All Three BCC Campuses

All three campuses of Bergen Community College were evacuated early Monday afternoon after a caller phoned in a bomb threat.

The call that came in to Paramus police around 1 p.m. didn't specify a campus, so all three -- Paramus, Hackensack and Lyndhurst -- were cleared as a precaution, authorities said.

Searches with bomb-sniffing Bergen County sheriff's K-9s were being conducted. Local police, firefighters and emergency services units responded, as well.

Some local streets were closed off, as well, and a command post was being established.

