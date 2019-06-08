Bomb-Making Materials Found At Clark Home, Authorities Say

A Clark man is in custody after he called authorities to his home, where they found a cache of weapons and bomb-making materials, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Robert J. Wills, 52, called 911 around 10 a.m. Monday morning and said a police presence would be needed at a State Street home because someone planned to commit an act of violence there, the prosecutor's office said.

Wills was not home when Clark police responded but they did find 12 long guns, three handguns, ammunition and fireworks. Also found were chemicals and materials that could be used to make explosive devices, authorities said.

Wills was located at a relative's home in New York State, where he was arrested by personnel from the New York State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Wills, who has been charged with creating a false public alarm, was in custody in New York pending extradition back to Union County.

Wills may face additional charges, the prosecutor's office said Tuesday afternoon.

The Union County Bomb Squad, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Union County Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Environmental Protection were among the agencies that assisted in the investigation.

