Bogus Budd Lake Illuminati Member Scams Victim Out Of $5.4K In 'Joining Fees' Using Instagram

A Budd Lake woman was charged after she allegedly claimed to be an Illuminati member and used Instagram to scam someone out of more than $5,400 in joining fees.

Kimberly Lovenberg, 41, was charged with theft by deception, Mount Olive Police said in a release on Monday, Oct. 31.

Detectives were first contacted by a victim claiming to be defrauded over Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The victim stated that Lovenberg had claimed to be a member of the Illuminati and could help them join.

Lovenberg was allegedly able to persuade the victim into sending her $5,444 through Venmo.

Lovenberg was previously hit with drug distribution charges in July 2021 after a suspected drug deal in Mount Olive, DailyVoice.com reported.

She turned herself into police headquarters on Friday, Oct. 28, and was released on a summons pending a court appearance.

