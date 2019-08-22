Bogota Stolen Car Chase Ends In Fort Lee: 2 Adults, 3 Teens Seized With Homemade Shotgun

An overnight police chase of a stolen SUV began in Bogota before dawn Thursday and ended in Fort Lee with a 15-year-old boy from Teaneck and two adults and two teens from Massachusetts in custody.

Police stopped the Honda CRV reported stolen out of Massachusetts on Palisade Avenue in Fort Lee just after 1 a.m. following the pursuit, responders said.

One of those arrested, 20-year-old Joshua Coons, had a homemade pipe shotgun, authorities said.

Also seized was Naddiar Jones, also 22.

Both men are from Massachusetts, as were two girls -- 13 and 15 years old -- who also were taken into custody.

Coons was charged with weapons possession, obstruction by force and receiving stolen property. Jones was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction and hindering.

Both men remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail. The juveniles were issued delinquency complaints and released.

******

ALSO SEE: A Franklin Lakes police officer wasn't seriously injured in a crash with a stolen SUV during a pre-dawn pursuit Thursday, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/wyckoff/police-fire/franklin-lakes-officer-injured-in-brief-stolen-suv-chase/774357/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.