Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bogota Stolen Car Chase Ends In Fort Lee: 2 Adults, 3 Teens Seized With Homemade Shotgun

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bogota police
Bogota police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bogota PD

An overnight police chase of a stolen SUV began in Bogota before dawn Thursday and ended in Fort Lee with a 15-year-old boy from Teaneck and two adults and two teens from Massachusetts in custody.

Police stopped the Honda CRV reported stolen out of Massachusetts on Palisade Avenue in Fort Lee just after 1 a.m. following the pursuit, responders said.

One of those arrested, 20-year-old Joshua Coons, had a homemade pipe shotgun, authorities said.

Also seized was Naddiar Jones, also 22.

Both men are from Massachusetts, as were two girls -- 13 and 15 years old -- who also were taken into custody.

Coons was charged with weapons possession, obstruction by force and receiving stolen property. Jones was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction and hindering.

Both men remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail. The juveniles were issued delinquency complaints and released.

******

ALSO SEE: A Franklin Lakes police officer wasn't seriously injured in a crash with a stolen SUV during a pre-dawn pursuit Thursday, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/wyckoff/police-fire/franklin-lakes-officer-injured-in-brief-stolen-suv-chase/774357/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.