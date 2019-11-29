Contact Us
Bogota PD: Wrong-Way Driver Had Phony Credit Cards, Licenses, Benjamins, Plus Cocaine

Jerry DeMarco
Jose Rafael Perez
Jose Rafael Perez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BOGOTA PD

A Bronx driver going the wrong way on a one-way street was carrying bogus credit cards in nine different people’s name, four counterfeit $100 bills and a gram of cocaine, Bogota police said.

Sgt. Geoffrey Cole and Officers Kevin Geraghty, Lewis Duenãs and Michael LaFerrera converged after Jose Rafael Perez, 27, made an illegal U-turn and headed the wrong up Palisade Avenue, they said.

A search turned up the cocaine, credit cards and bogus bills, along with several fictitious driver’s licenses from several states, Cole said.

Perez was processed and released pending a court hearing on charges that included possession of phone credit cards and bogus government documents.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

