Bogota PD: Teaneck Driver Masturbated, Shouted Obscenities At Women From His Car

A Teaneck motorist shouted obscenities at women while masturbating in his car, Bogota police charged.

Juan D. Hernandez-Morales, 19, was charged with lewdness and making harassing comments by borough detectives following victims' complaints, authorities said.

"Hernandez-Morales habitually harassed and made lewd acts to females within the borough while driving by them on the roadway," a post by the department says.

He was released pending a court hearing.

