Bodycam Footage Shows Police Capture Newark Ex-Con During Armed Robbery, Abduction

Bodycam footage shows Newark police officers capturing an ex-con who forced a pair of men to drive him away from scene of an armed robbery at gunpoint, authorities said.

Shukri M. Dunell, 25, forced two men to rob an ATM inside of a Bergen Street store at gunpoint, and then forced them to drive him away from the scene a silver Ford pickup truck belonging to one of the victims around 11:50 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

An officer located near the scene spotted the truck heading northbound on Chadwick Avenue, and began following the vehicle while corresponding with other officers over the police radio, bodycam footage shows.

The officer hops in the passenger's seat of another officer's vehicle and the two begin to follow the truck.

Police stopped the truck at Hawthorne Avenue and Wainwright Street, where Dunell got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Dunell began running, initiating a foot pursuit, and an officer spotted a gun in his hand, which was later determined to be loaded, O'Hara said.

Officers were able to catch up with Dunell and arrest him.

He was charged with two counts of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a large capacity magazine, certain persons prohibited from weapon possession and resisting arrest.

It was not clear what Dunnel was previously convicted of.

