A body was recovered Sunday morning near the Boonton Reservoir in Parsippany, authorities said.

Jack Giannetti, president of the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, told the Daily Record police and fire were along Parsippany Boulevard before noon.

The body had been removed as of 2 p.m. No additional information had been released.

