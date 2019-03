The NYPD Harbor Patrol Unit pulled a body from the Hudson River in Jersey City around lunchtime Tuesday.

Witnesses gathered near the ferry dock that serves the Harborside Financial Center as the body was brought onto the boat around 12:30 p.m.

It was bagged and then brought to shore, one said.

Jersey City police and firefighters also responded.

