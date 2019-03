A body found floating in the Passaic River off Rutherford Friday night was that of a woman reported missing out of Wallington, authorities confirmed.

Members of the Nereid Boat club notified Rutherford police around 5 p.m., Lt. Anthony Nunziato said.

Firefighters joined police in retrieving the body at Vin Winkle Park, he said.

There was no immediate indication of how she died.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office was notified and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification was asked to collect evidence.

Her identity was being withheld pending notifications.

