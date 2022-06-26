Contact Us
Body Of Missing Delaware River Swimmer Found

Cecilia Levine
Christopher Schofield
Christopher Schofield Photo Credit: National Park Service

The body of a swimmer who went missing last week in the Delaware River was found over the weekend, WFMZ reports.

Christopher Schofield's body was found by a park visitor around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, near Kittatinny Point within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, the outlet said.

The 23-year-old Stroudsburg man had last been seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday, when he tried to swim across the river from Prices Landing, to New Jersey.

