Body Of Missing Bogota Man, 48, Recovered From Hackensack River

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack River, Bogota side
Hackensack River, Bogota side Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A body recovered Thursday afternoon from the Hackensack River was that of a Bogota man who went missing last week, responders said.

He'd been in the water for several days, they said.

Felix Enrique Martinez, 48, left his home and headed toward Palisades Avenue last Thursday morning (Aug. 20), borough police said at the time. 

He appeared in need of medical attention, they said.

Responders from Hackensack and Ridgefield Park searched the river soon after Martinez was reported missing without success.

Responding this Thursday were Hackensack firefighters, the Bogota and Ridgefield Park rescue squads, an Oradell dive team, Bergen County sheriff's officers, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, Bogota police and a borough ambulance, among others.

Felix E. Martinez

BOGOTA PD

