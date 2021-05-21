Body Of Man Missing On Watercraft Recovered On Jersey Shore

The body of a 36-year-old man was recovered from Barnegat Bay earlier this week, a day after his unmanned watercraft was found, authorities said.

Gregory Young's body was discovered around 7 a.m. in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley, NJ.com said citing New Jersey State Police.

His watercraft was found Sunday approximately 60 yards from Island Beach State Park Marina.

A memorial service for Young, of Lanoka Harbor in Lacey, was planned for May 26.

