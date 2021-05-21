Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SNAKE FARM: Startled Resident Finds 10-Foot Python Atop Mahwah Condo Trash Bin
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Body Of Man Missing On Watercraft Recovered On Jersey Shore

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Seaside Park Station 45 Volunteer Fire Company assisted in the recovery operation.
Seaside Park Station 45 Volunteer Fire Company assisted in the recovery operation. Photo Credit: Seaside Park Station 45 Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

The body of a 36-year-old man was recovered from Barnegat Bay earlier this week, a day after his unmanned watercraft was found, authorities said.

Gregory Young's body was discovered around 7 a.m. in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley, NJ.com said citing New Jersey State Police.

His watercraft was found Sunday approximately 60 yards from Island Beach State Park Marina.

A memorial service for Young, of Lanoka Harbor in Lacey, was planned for May 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.