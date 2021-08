The body of a 51-year-old man was recovered from the water along the Jersey Shore Wednesday, authorities said.

Crews found the Neptune man's body near a jetty off the Eighth Avenue beach around 5:30 a.m., Asbury Park Police Sgt. Michael Casey said.

The incident was not considered suspicious and an autopsy was pending.

Further details were not immediately released.

