Body Of Ice Passaic County Fisherman Recovered From Reservoir, 2nd Victim Remains Missing

The body of a missing ice fisherman was recovered from Split Rock Reservoir early New Year's weekend, while a search for the second was ongoing as of Sunday, Jan. 1, authorities said.

The 67-year-old Passaic man and 63-year-old Clifton man went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never returned home, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Family members called 911 on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m., and the fishermen's belongings were found on the shoreline at the reservoir — along with two holes in the ice approximately 100 yards from shore.

One man's body was recovered deceased by ice rescue teams while the second remained missing as of early New Year's Day.

The investigation was conducted by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Kinnelon Fire Department, Bloomingdale Fire Department, Montville Fire Department, Boonton Township Fire Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit, and Tri-Boro First Aid Squad.

