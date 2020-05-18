Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Body Of Bogota Man Who Jumped From Route 95 Bridge Recovered From Creek In Ridgefield

Jerry DeMarco
The Bogota man jumped from the Route 95 bridge, authorities said. Photo Credit: mapio.net
The pronouncement was made in the area of 495 Bergen Turnpike in Ridgefield. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: Responders early Monday afternoon recovered the body of a despondent Bogota man who jumped from the Route 95 bridge in Ridgefield Park.

The 60-something man left his home around 5 a.m. following a family dispute, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police found his abandoned car on the highway before noon and alerted local authorities.

Ridgefield Park responders pulled the man's body from Mill Creek in the area of 295 Bergen Turnpike, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Rescuers from Teaneck, Ridgefield and Leonia also converged on the area along with New Jersey State Police and an Advanced Life Support unit.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741 .You are not alone.

******

