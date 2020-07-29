Body Of Bergen Man, 72, Found In Backyard Pool

The body of a 72-year-old widowed Montvale dentist was found in his backyard pool on Wednesday.

Dr. Richard Boguslaw, formerly of Queens, lived alone on on Heather Ridge Lane, a quiet cul-de-sac barely a mile from Chestnut Ridge in Rockland County.

Montvale police notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office after his body was found in the pool shortly before 4 p.m.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office was summoned and will determine the official cause of death, which initially was believed to be drowning. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Boguslaw had a dental practice in Rutherford. His wife, Eve, died in June 2018 at 63.

A Mahwah woman was found drowned in her family pool 10 days ago.

