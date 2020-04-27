Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Body Found On Jersey Shore Beach

Ideal Beach, Middletown
Ideal Beach, Middletown Photo Credit: Joseph Steven (FACEBOOK)

Authorities said they'd initially found “no sign of trauma or other indication of criminal involvement” on a body that apparently washed up Monday morning at the Jersey Shore.

A passerby found the body on Ideal Beach in Middletown around 6:20 a.m. and alerted authorities, they said.

Authorities were trying to identify the victim.

Investigating are New Jersey State Police, Middletown police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Middletown Detective First Class Daniel Sullivan at (732) 615-2120 .

