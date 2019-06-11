Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Infant, 1, Struck By Car In Fort Lee
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Body Found In Hudson River Near Jersey City Marina

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A body was pulled from the water in Jersey City Tuesday
A body was pulled from the water in Jersey City Tuesday Photo Credit: Google

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating after the body of a female was recovered from the Hudson River in Jersey City Tuesday afternoon.

The body, which the prosecutor's office said was badly decomposed, was recovered by the Jersey City Fire Department at the Newport Marina.

The cause and manner of death were under investigation Wednesday morning.

Authorities pulled another body from the river in Hoboken a month ago and asked the public's help identifying the remains.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.