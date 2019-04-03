Contact Us
BMW Slams Into Hackensack Contracting Company, Seriously Damaging Building

Cecilia Levine
No injuries were reported in the West Pleasantview Avenue crash at Breen Topsoil in Hackensack on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine / INSET: Courtesy HACKENSACK FD

A BMW sedan slammed through the front of a Hackensack topsoil company around noontime Wednesday, severely damaging the building.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which also slightly damaged two motorcycles parked behind the window and garage bay of the West Pleasantview Avenue building owned and operated by Breen Topsoil.

Firefighters temporarily shored up the inside of the building.

City building officers were awaiting a structural engineer to determine how serious the damage is.

COURTESY: Hackensack Fire Dept.

PHOTO/STORY: Cecilia Levine

