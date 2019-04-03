BMW Slams Into Hackensack Contracting Company, Seriously Damaging Building

A BMW sedan slammed through the front of a Hackensack topsoil company around noontime Wednesday, severely damaging the building.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which also slightly damaged two motorcycles parked behind the window and garage bay of the West Pleasantview Avenue building owned and operated by Breen Topsoil.

Firefighters temporarily shored up the inside of the building.

City building officers were awaiting a structural engineer to determine how serious the damage is.

COURTESY: Hackensack Fire Dept.

PHOTO/STORY: Cecilia Levine

