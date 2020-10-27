Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Milford Planning Board CM, Fire Lieutenant Jailed On Child Porn Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

BMW Driver Doing Donuts In Morris County Walmart Lot Charged With Underage DWI

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Walmart in Flanders
Walmart in Flanders Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Union County driver doing donuts in a Morris County Walmart parking lot was charged with underage DWI, authorities said. 

Kyle Young, 20, was revving the engine of a blue BMW and doing "donuts" in the parking lot of Walmart in Flanders when officers stopped him around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Mt. Olive Township police said.

Young, of Hillside, failed a series of field sobriety tests, and later found to have been drinking, police said.

He was arrested and taken to headquarters, where police say he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Young was charged with DWI, underage DWI, refusal to consent to breath samples, careless driving and reckless driving.

He was released to a sober driver and is scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.