BMW Driver Doing Donuts In Morris County Walmart Lot Charged With Underage DWI

A Union County driver doing donuts in a Morris County Walmart parking lot was charged with underage DWI, authorities said.

Kyle Young, 20, was revving the engine of a blue BMW and doing "donuts" in the parking lot of Walmart in Flanders when officers stopped him around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Mt. Olive Township police said.

Young, of Hillside, failed a series of field sobriety tests, and later found to have been drinking, police said.

He was arrested and taken to headquarters, where police say he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Young was charged with DWI, underage DWI, refusal to consent to breath samples, careless driving and reckless driving.

He was released to a sober driver and is scheduled to appear in court.

